Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $46.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after buying an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after buying an additional 5,288,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

