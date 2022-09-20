Helbiz (HLBZ) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 234 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Helbiz to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.16 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.22 million 28.34

Helbiz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.33% -7,275.07% -4.87%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Helbiz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Helbiz has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 790 5668 11793 270 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Helbiz’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helbiz rivals beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

