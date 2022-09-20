Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $71.10

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nevro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Nevro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 422,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 611,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

