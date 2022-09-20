Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $71.10

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nevro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Nevro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 422,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 611,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nevro Trading Up 1.5 %
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.