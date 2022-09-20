IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $468.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 105,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

