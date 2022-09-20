Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $4.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

VLTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Volta by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Volta by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Volta by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Trading Down 7.3 %

Volta Company Profile

VLTA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Volta has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

