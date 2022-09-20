Financial Comparison: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zhongchao and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 853.68%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Zhongchao and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First High-School Education Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and First High-School Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.25 $240,000.00 N/A N/A First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.34 $8.17 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

(Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About First High-School Education Group

(Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.