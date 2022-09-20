Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Frontdoor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.