New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

NYSE GBR opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.40. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

