Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO opened at $501.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

