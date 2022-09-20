ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 Stem 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 220.33%. Stem has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Stem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.63 Stem $127.37 million 20.25 -$101.21 million ($0.74) -22.62

Stem has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% Stem 13.48% 2.83% 1.47%

Summary

Stem beats ESS Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

