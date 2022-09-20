Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 256,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $17,090,340. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.31. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

