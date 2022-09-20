MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

MICT Price Performance

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. MICT has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 65.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MICT

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MICT in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in MICT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MICT by 424.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in MICT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MICT by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MICT

(Get Rating)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.