MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

