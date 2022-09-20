McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

