Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Momentus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 759,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Momentus by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Momentus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Momentus Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MNTSW stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. Momentus has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

