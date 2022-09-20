Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MOLN opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOLN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

