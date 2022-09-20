Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 927,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.