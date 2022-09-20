Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Drops By 13.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 29,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.61. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

