Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Price Performance

MRBK stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.19 million. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 13.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.