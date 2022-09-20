Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.77. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 847,521 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Also, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,992.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

