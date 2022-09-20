Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.00

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.00 and traded as low as $161.74. Schindler shares last traded at $161.74, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLAF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

