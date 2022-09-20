Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.35. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 385,806 shares changing hands.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

