Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

