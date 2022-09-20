Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.91.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $182.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.