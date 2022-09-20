Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
