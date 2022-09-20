Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.