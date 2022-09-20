Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,333 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

