Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

