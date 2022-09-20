Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

