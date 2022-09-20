Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $127.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

