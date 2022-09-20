Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

