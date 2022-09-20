Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $904.45

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.45 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 825 ($9.97). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 825 ($9.97), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £123.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 904.45.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

