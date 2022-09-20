Analyzing Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $31.69 billion 3.76 $5.04 billion $3.87 23.17 Hyperfine $1.50 million 57.31 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 16.75% 13.64% 7.88% Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 1 11 7 0 2.32 Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medtronic presently has a consensus target price of $111.52, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 285.25%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Medtronic.

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medtronic beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

