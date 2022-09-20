Contrasting Blackboxstocks (BLBX) and Its Rivals

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.03 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.68

Analyst Recommendations

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1363 2437 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.42%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.36% -0.10%

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

