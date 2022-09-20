Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $2,275.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

