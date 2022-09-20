Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $216.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFCZF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

