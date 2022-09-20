Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $54.75

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE EPR opened at $42.06 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

