Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $582.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.70%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.