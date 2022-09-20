Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SRRK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SRRK opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The company’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

