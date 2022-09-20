WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 target price on the stock.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSPOF stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

