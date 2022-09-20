Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 9.67.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 2.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.97. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of 2.07 and a one year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 468,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,547,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,284,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,309 shares of company stock worth $2,141,704 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

