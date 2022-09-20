Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Basf Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BAS opened at €42.40 ($43.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. Basf has a 1-year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

