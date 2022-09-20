Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NEON opened at $3.80 on Monday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

