Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

FRA EVK opened at €18.31 ($18.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.73. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.