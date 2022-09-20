Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

