E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN opened at €8.54 ($8.71) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.41.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.