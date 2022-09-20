AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £102.06 ($123.32) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a market cap of £158.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £108.38 and a 200 day moving average of £104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

