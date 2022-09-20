Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endo International Price Performance

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endo International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 855,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

