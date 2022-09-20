Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Amyris Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,615,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $8,443,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $6,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

