BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) & Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 38.42% 17.12% 15.37% BeyondSpring -4,750.48% -144.52% -71.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genmab A/S and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 1 7 2 0 2.10 BeyondSpring 1 3 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genmab A/S presently has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. BeyondSpring has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,837.98%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

5.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and BeyondSpring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 17.03 $478.57 million $0.90 38.80 BeyondSpring $1.35 million 37.20 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.79

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats BeyondSpring on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About BeyondSpring

(Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of SCLC; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

