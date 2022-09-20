Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 319,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 20.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 314,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

